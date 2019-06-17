Monday, 17 June 2019

Open gardens

GARDENS in Hambleden will be open to the public tomorrow (Saturday) from 1pm to 5pm.

Venues include the communal gardens in the heart of the village and those at Hambleden Manor.

There will be a raffle and tea and cake will be served at the village hall and Burrow Farm.  Tickets cost £10 (children go free).

The proceeds will go towards maintenance of the hall.

