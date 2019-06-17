Village goes back in time with traditional summer fete

HUNDREDS of families enjoyed traditional fairground games and attractions at Whitchurch Hill’s annual summer fete.

The event was held on the village recreation ground and attractions included a coconut shy, tea cup roundabouts and a Punch and Judy show.

Members of Goring Heath Parish Council ran a barbecue while parents manned a bar with drinks provided by the Ferryboat pub in Whitchurch and members of Whitchurch Hill Women’s Institute sold tea and cakes.

There were performances by the Maidenhead Concert Band and Lori Taliesin, from Whitchurch, wandered around the site in a colourful costume telling stories to younger children.

Community groups including Whitchurch’s allotments and twinning societies and the Tolhurst Organic farm had stalls, as did villagers Peter and Sally Woolhouse, who ran a “clockwork radio” service.

They brought their 1930 Columbia gramophone and a portable “trench gramophone” from the First World War and visitors could listen to 78 rpm records while sitting in deckchairs. Mr Woolhouse said: “We’ve done this for several years and people find it nice and relaxing. Younger people don’t know how it works — they assume there must be a battery but I’m the only one powering it.”

The Goring Growlers dog agility group gave demonstrations and there were children’s sprint and sack races with cash prizes for the winners. The day ended with a competition in which couples had to throw eggs to each other over increasing distances without smashing them.

Organiser Nick Elsome said: “We had a great turnout and people said they loved the atmosphere. We stuck with attractions that have proven popular and the bar and barbecue did well. The Women’s Institute tea tent has become so big that it looked like an enclosure at Henley Royal Regatta.

“As always, we’re thankful to everyone who attended or helped.”