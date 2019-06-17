Hundreds line streets for start of women’s bike race

HUNDREDS of spectators lined the streets of Henley when an international women’s cycling event set off from the town centre.

Sixteen teams of six elite athletes competed in the third stage of this year’s sixth annual OVO Energy Women’s Tour, which started in Market Place and followed a

91-mile route through the Oxfordshire countryside before finishing at Blenheim Palace.

The competitors included Drops, the only British team, and squads from other countries which featured British cyclists. Among them were 2016’s Women’s Tour winner and GB Olympic silver medallist Lizzie Deignan, née Armitstead, riding for the American TrekSegafredo team.

They started with a parade through Market Place, Hart Street, Thames Side, New Street, Bell Street and Northfield End which was started by Henley Mayor Ken Arlett and 10-year-old Alexa Lee, who led a countdown before raised a flag she had designed specially.

Streets were closed to traffic and steel barriers were erected to keep pedestrians off the course as they waved at the competitors, cheered them on and took photographs on their phones.

The cyclists were escorted by a team of 30 police officers and another 30 marshals on motorbikes and followed by a convoy of support vehicles carrying bicycles on their roof racks.

As the pack entered Fair Mile, a steward in the pace car lowered the starting flag for the race to begin in earnest. The women began to pick up speed before turning off towards the Assendons and Stonor.

The first leg passed through Christmas Common, Watlington and Britwell Salome, during which the cyclists faced two Queen of the Mountain challenges at Pishill and Britwell Hill.

Each of these had its own start and finish line and the rider who climbed the slopes in the fastest time won an award.

The cyclists then followed the B481 through Park Corner, Nettlebed, Highmoor and Peppard before turning onto Gallowstree Road. They joined the A4074 at Cane End and turned off again for Goring via Deadmans Lane, Crays Pond and Reading Road.

They then headed north along Wallingford Road, past the turn-offs for South and North Stoke before leaving South Oxfordshire via Crowmarsh Gifford and Wallingford.

Outside Henley, the motorcyclists kept cars and pedestrians off the course by enforcing “rolling” road closures in which they took turns to ride about 15 minutes ahead of the pack.

As the pack left Didcot, racing was temporarily suspended following a high-speed crash in which four cyclists, including tour leader Marianne Vos suffered minor injuries.

Vos, who has been nicknamed “The Cannibal”, had shot to pole position after winning the previous day’s stage in Kent but backed out of the remainder of the tour after requiring stitches to her head.

The race was won by Belgian cyclist Jolien D’Hoore, of the Dutch Boels-Dolmans team — her second win after coming first in the opening stage in Suffolk.

Before the race, each team was introduced on a stage in front of the town hall and cheered on by spectators including children from Sacred Heart Primary School in Henley, who brought banners they had made in class.

These included colourful pictures of bicycles and team jerseys as well as encouraging slogans such as “you can do it” and “we support you”.

The children smiled and waved as the teams signed in and chatted with compere Carl Lawrenson.

There was also a parade around the Henley part of the course by about a dozen youngsters from the Palmer Park Velo cycling team, which is based in Reading.

They included Kate Coulson, 13, of Orwell Close, Caversham, who attends Highdown School and Sixth Form Centre in Emmer Green.

She said: “I’m very excited to be taking part in this and I’m looking forward to meeting some of the athletes.

“It’s good that the tour has come here because we’ve never had anything like it and it’s really encouraging, especially as the sport is getting more popular for women. It’s good for younger cyclists to see what they could become.”

Fellow Highdown student John Kitto, 12, of Kelmscott Close in Caversham, said: “It’s really exciting. I’m glad to be here and not just because I get to be off school!”

Many spectators wore cycling gear, including Reading Cycling Club members David Ridge, of Caversham, and Matthew Gara, who used to work at Sainsbury’s in Henley.

Mr Gara said: “We cycle through the South Oxfordshire villages every Sunday and it’s great to see these routes being used by professional athletes.

“They’re going to have to be careful as although there’s been a bit of resurfacing, some of the roads are still in poor condition.”

Road closures started in Henley at 4am and were lifted at about 1pm once the staging and barriers had been taken down.

The Greys Road car park was also closed to serve as a changing area where fans could chat with the cyclists and take their photographs before the race.

The event was filmed by camera crews on the ground and in a helicopter to be shown as part of a highlights package on ITV4 that evening. Marty MacDonald, who commentates on the event, gave a short talk to the crowd from the podium.

Many pubs, restaurants and cafés opened early to serve breakfast to visitors and Gabriel Machin butcher’s in Market Place was selling hot bacon rolls.

Visitors were also entertained by singer O’Rael, who performed classic pop songs in Falaise Square.

Cllr Arlett said: “From what I saw it was an absolutely excellent event. It was so well organised — we came out of a town council meeting at 9.30pm last night and there was nothing in place so for them to have set it up and taken it down so quickly is unbelievable.

“Much of that is down to the hard work of our town and community manager Helen Barnett, who did a fantastic job of liaising with various businesses and the event organisers in the run-up to it.

“It went off like clockwork and while there’ll always be the odd moaner I don’t think there’s anything to be genuinely upset about.

“The knock-on effects should also be brilliant as it’s being shown to an audience of four or five million and might attract some tourism.”