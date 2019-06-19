New food festival serves up tasty starter

THE launch of the first Eat! Food Festival in Henley has been hailed a success.

More than a dozen pubs, cafés, restaurants and producers set up stalls in Falaise Square on Saturday as part of the Big Feast, which marked the opening of the two-week event.

Visitors gathered in Market Place, which was closed to traffic, and sat on hay bales or at tables and benches enjoying their purchases as summer music played on loudspeakers.

Participants included Hof’s wine bar in Market Place, which was selling South African wines and meat products.

The newly-opened Hart Street Tavern sold American-style “sloppy Joe” sandwiches of pulled pork and coleslaw and the Cook Curry Club, of Henley, sold chicken or vegetable biryani.

Lovibond’s Brewery, off Greys Road car park, offered a range of beers and Gelato Henley sold ice creams.

There were stalls run by the Oaken Grove vineyard and Acorn Bar, of Fawley, Daise’s Kitchen, which sold Portuguese pastries, Honeys of Henley, Pielicious, Foodie Angels, Olives and Lemons, Mr Hobbs’ Henley Gin, the Waffle Pod, Coffee Gems and the Three Tuns pub.

Also taking part was the Shellfish Cow seafood and steak restaurant in Wallingford, which is expected to open an outlet in Henley in August.

Organiser Philippa Ratcliffe said: “There was a real festival feel and footfall was high all day. We had so much supportive feedback from visitors as well as stallholders. All businesses did exceptionally well and one said it was the best they’d done at any event. That makes the effort worthwhile as the whole purpose was to support the community and independent restaurants.”

Tomorrow (Saturday) Laithwaites Wines will host tastings at King’s Arms Barn at noon and the Regal Picturehouse will be showing Ratatouille at 11am.

From Monday to Wednesday, local restaurant chefs will be giving cooking demonstrations at the Kenton Theatre.

The festival finishes with a free “riverside fiesta” on Mill Meadows next Saturday featuring live music, bars and food stalls.