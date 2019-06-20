Literary festival signs up Have I Got News For You and England cricket captains

COMEDY giant Paul Merton is among the latest big-name authors to be confirmed for this year’s Henley Literary Festival.

Joining him in the star-studded line-up for the event — which runs from September 28 to October 6 — are the former England cricket captain Sir Alastair Cook, TV hosts Sir Michael Parkinson and Konnie Huq, and novelists Jojo Moyes and David Nicholls.

A festival spokesman said: “Paul is the man with the fastest comic mind on television, as viewers of Have I Got News For You know. He has compiled a collection of his favourite humour writing in Funny Ha, Ha and is expected to sell out quickly — as is Sir Michael, who will regale us with tales of his broadcasting career and his friend, the footballing legend George Best.

“Regarded as England’s most successful batsman, Sir Alastair joins us for an unmissable, no holds barred discussion of his cricketing career, life and future plans post-retirement.

“The festival’s finale event offers the unique chance to see Me Before You author Jojo and One Day novelist David, both with much-anticipated new books, in conversation.

“For younger readers we are joined by Konnie, Blue Peter’s longest-serving female presenter, with her first children’s book Cookie and the Most Annoying Boy in the World.”

Authors already announced include Mary Berry, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Julian Clary, Kate Atkinson, Max Hastings, Prue Leith, Nadiya Hussain, Melvyn Bragg and Dom Joly.

