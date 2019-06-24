Summer fete is success despite unseasonal weather

ABOUT 200 people attended Peppard summer fete despite poor weather.

Organisers were unable to install a bouncy castle at the War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road because of strong winds.

Clive Mills, who chairs the hall’s trustees, said: “The winds were

25-plus miles per hour. It was a little bit unfortunate as we wanted to make it more of a day for children.

“It was still a great success and we had some wonderful stalls. We also had lovely cakes and super raffle prizes given by local businesses.”

Members of Peppard WI served refreshments, Chiltern Edge Horticultural Society members sold plants and there was a barbecue in the hall car park.

The event raised about £1,200 towards the refurbishment of the hall which will be carried out in time for its centenary in 2021.

A kitchen unit is to be installed in the club room, the main floor is to be sanded and resealed and the overflow car park is to be improved so that it is suitable for use in winter.

Mr Mills thanked hall trustees Valerie Ross, Maggie Brakspear and Janet Evans who ran the fete.

He added: “We had a really successful day and we thank everybody that came along and enjoyed it.”