Monday, 24 June 2019

Strawberry tea

A STRAWBERRY tea will be held at Christ the King Church in Sonning Common on Saturday, August 24 from 1pm.

Other attractions will include children’s games and book stalls, bric-a-brac, plants and garden produce. 

The profits will go to the church and the Home of Hope vocational training college in Malawi. 

To sell items at the event, call Sue Nickson on 0118 972 4520.

