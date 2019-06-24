Join the Bash

Monday, 24 June 2019

HELPERS are needed for the Big Bash music festival to be held at the Butcher’s Arms in Sonning Common on Saturday, June 29 (noon to 1am). 

Rotherfield United Football Club has asked parents to volunteer as the event is raising money for the club.

Organisers require help with the bar and the football club needs children to hold collection buckets. 

To volunteer, email Rob McDonnell at robmcdonnell
11@btinternet.com

