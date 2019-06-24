Health professionals helping to keep us breathing

ALMOST 40 people attended a talk about respiratory health at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley.

It was the latest in a series of talks organised by the patient participation group at the Bell Surgery in conjunction with Townlands and the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

The speakers were consultants Dr Yvonne West and Dr Catherine Thomas and fellow members of staff from the respiratory department at the Royal Berks.

They covered subjects including the physiotherapy services and devices available to support patients with respiratory conditions such as COPD.

The department has nine consultants and health professionals with outpatient clinics at Townlands.

Kay Gibson, a respiratory clinical nurse, discussed inhalers and their best use and Frankie Knight talked about the pulmonary rehabilitation programme, which is based on exercise and education and can achieve good results.

The next talk in the series will be on the subject of “Local healthcare” and will be held at Townlands on September 10 from 6pm to 8pm. Place must be booked through the Bell Surgery.

Pictured, left to right, Dr Yvonne West, Mark Unstead (clinic manager), Dr Catherine Thomas, Kay Gibson, Frankie Knight, Amanda Smalley and Janet Waters of the patient participation group.