Monday, 24 June 2019

Dads’ band perform for children’s school

FIVE musical fathers performed an outdoor concert to raise money for their children’s school.

Mrs Gavin’s Sacred Heart Dad Band, named after Rachel Gavin, headteacher of Sacred Heart Primary School in Henley, played for two hours on the bandstand in Mill Meadows.

The band comprised Matt Richardson (rhythm guitar) teacher Duncan Steele (lead guitar), David Robinson (keyboards), Bill Pollard (bass guitar) and Darryl Grant (drums). They raised £200.

About 60 people watched them perform songs including Dancing Queen by Abba, Crazy Little Thing Called Love by Queen and Run To You by Bryan Adams.

Mr Richardson, whose children Felix, 11, and Didi, nine, attend the school, said: “It was great fun and we had lots of positive comments from the audience during and afterwards.”

Pictured are, left to right, Duncan Steele, Matt Richardson and Bill Pollard.

