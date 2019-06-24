Monday, 24 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Residents host party at retirement complex

Residents host party at retirement complex

RESIDENTS of the Albert House retirement complex in Henley hosted a summer garden party.

They were joined by friends and family members as they sat at tables outside the main entrance enjoying cocktails and snacks while being entertained by a live jazz band.

The guests were able to walk around the assisted living development off Reading Road, which was opened by broadcaster Debbie McGee in August.

Pictured are Margot Randell, Maureen Williams, Margaret Ryan and Jack Randell.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33