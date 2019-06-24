Residents host party at retirement complex

RESIDENTS of the Albert House retirement complex in Henley hosted a summer garden party.

They were joined by friends and family members as they sat at tables outside the main entrance enjoying cocktails and snacks while being entertained by a live jazz band.

The guests were able to walk around the assisted living development off Reading Road, which was opened by broadcaster Debbie McGee in August.

Pictured are Margot Randell, Maureen Williams, Margaret Ryan and Jack Randell.