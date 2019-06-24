Good balance

Magic start to festival despite rain
HEAVY rain disrupted the start of the Wargrave ... [more]
Monday, 24 June 2019
AN exercise class aimed at people with Parkinson’s disease is taking place at the Christ Church Centre in Henley every Friday from 11.30am 12.30pm.
The Big Bold and Balance session, which is offered by Age UK, encourages participants to improve their range of movement, posture and balance.
The cost is £5 and places must be booked in advance.
24 June 2019
Asperger’s man launches support group for others
AN autism support group has been launched in ... [more]
