Monday, 24 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Good balance

AN exercise class aimed at people with Parkinson’s disease is taking place at the Christ Church Centre in Henley every Friday from 11.30am 12.30pm.

The Big Bold and Balance session, which is offered by Age UK, encourages participants to improve their range of movement, posture and balance.

The cost is £5 and places must be booked in advance.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33