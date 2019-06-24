Village fete

NETTLEBED’S fete will take place on the village recreation ground next Saturday (June 29).

Attractions will include a falconry display, children’s entertainment, a pram race and market stalls.

A fun dog show will be judged by actor Bob Barrett, who plays surgeon Sacha Levy in Holby City.

Admission is free.

The fete will be followed at 5pm by a party featuring performances by local bands. Admission is £8 on the day or £5 in advance from Life@Nettlebed in High Street.