Village fete

Monday, 24 June 2019
NETTLEBED’S fete will take place on the village recreation ground next Saturday (June 29).
Attractions will include a falconry display, children’s entertainment, a pram race and market stalls.
A fun dog show will be judged by actor Bob Barrett, who plays surgeon Sacha Levy in Holby City.
Admission is free.
The fete will be followed at 5pm by a party featuring performances by local bands. Admission is £8 on the day or £5 in advance from Life@Nettlebed in High Street.
24 June 2019
