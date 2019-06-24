British rider wins the overall title by just two seconds

THE overall winner of this year’s OVO Energy Women’s Tour was a British cyclist, writes James Burton.

Lizzie Deignan (née Armitstead), 30, was representing the American squad Team Segafredo and was marking her return to racing following the birth of her first child Orla in September.

It was her second victory in the event, having previously won in 2016.

This time she beat Kasia Niewiadoma, of Germany’s Canyon//SRAM Racing team, into second place by just two seconds, the tour’s smallest ever victory margin.

Deignan, who finished the final stage in Carmarthenshire in eighth position, said: “I won through just grit and determination. I’m away from my daughter for a reason. I’m here to do a job and I’ve got a fantastic team around me who I don’t want to let down.

“It’s a huge honour and I’m lost for words.”

She finished the race’s six stages, which also took place in Suffolk, Kent, Warwickshire and south Wales, in a time of 21 hours, nine minutes and 25 seconds. The total distance was 790km.

The Oxfordshire stage was won by Belgian cyclist Jolien D’Hoore, of the Dutch Boels-Dolmans team, who also won the opening stage.

Marianne Vos, a Dutch former Women’s Tour winner who was top of the leaderboard that day, backed out of the tour after being involved in a high-speed collision near Didcot.

She suffered minor head injuries requiring stitches. Three other riders were also hurt.