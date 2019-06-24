Home concert

Magic start to festival despite rain
HEAVY rain disrupted the start of the Wargrave ... [more]
Monday, 24 June 2019
FLAUTIST Clare Langan and pianist Anna Tilbrook will perform a concert for residents of Acacia Lodge care home in Henley on Tuesday.
Ms Langan said: “The power of music is incredible; performing to people with dementia in particular is like watering a plant that has dried out — you see people come alive and visibly relax.”
24 June 2019
More News:
Asperger’s man launches support group for others
AN autism support group has been launched in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say