Monday, 24 June 2019

New rose teas

ROSE teas will be held for the first time at Ewelme Church on June 23 from 2.30pm to 5pm.

In February, 35 roses donated by villagers were planted by the two paths leading to the main doors.

A cricket match will be taking place on Cow Common at the same time.

