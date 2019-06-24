New rose teas

Magic start to festival despite rain
HEAVY rain disrupted the start of the Wargrave ... [more]
Monday, 24 June 2019
ROSE teas will be held for the first time at Ewelme Church on June 23 from 2.30pm to 5pm.
In February, 35 roses donated by villagers were planted by the two paths leading to the main doors.
A cricket match will be taking place on Cow Common at the same time.
24 June 2019
More News:
Asperger’s man launches support group for others
AN autism support group has been launched in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say