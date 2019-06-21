Fireworks re-ignited

THE Henley Summer fireworks are set to be saved.

The organisers of the display, which traditionally takes place on the Saturday evening of Henley Royal Regatta, said they didn’t have the £12,000 to put it on this year and appealed for donations.

Now they have revealed that they have raised £9,000, which would be enough to stage a smaller display.

Town councillor Will Hamilton, who organises the event with Richard Reed, told a council meeting on Tuesday that the money had come from businesses in the town.

The council had refused to donate £2,500 towards the cost. It objected to the display because of its effect on wildlife and also thought there were more important causes to support.

Some members suggested an alternative display, such as silent fireworks or a laser show, to limit the noise.

Cllr Hamilton said: “I was disappointed that this

council decided not to support the summer fireworks this year. I am pleased to say that in the last two weeks, through the work of myself and Richard, £9,000 has been raised towards the fireworks. Lots of people enjoy them.”

The display dates back 125 years and used to take place on regatta land. In recent years it has been held on land owned by the Crockett family at Sham Hill, near Remenham.

Before this, it took place for several years at Meadows Farm, off Marlow Road, on land owned by Billy Pinches, who has since left the area.

