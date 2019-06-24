Gallery’s the venue for town’s first ‘Creative Week’

HENLEY’S first ever “Creative Week” is coming to the Old Fire Station Gallery in Market Place from Thursday (June 27).

Running until Monday, July 1, the event is the work of the Creative Duck, a network for people in the Henley area who work in the creative industries.

The group’s latest initiative follows the success of its Market Square Pop Up Shop in November.

Co-founder Nicola Nott said: “After the huge success of our pop-up shop we wanted to take it one step further — collaborating with local makers to create a whole week of events that enhance Henley’s place on the summer culture calendar.

“The week will be packed with hands-on creative workshops from local experts, such as furniture upcycling with Lynne Lambourne and jewellery-making with Julia Burness, as well as screen printing and vision boarding workshops. During the weekend, children’s workshops will take centre stage, including puppet-making, mask-making and coil pottery.

“And Friday, June 28, will see a free community art workshop aimed at bringing the elderly and preschool-age children together for a morning of creative activities run by the Creative Duck team.”

For more information and to book tickets for the different events, visit www.thecreativeduck.co.uk

There’ll be a host of inspiring and sociable evening events and talks, from a collaboration with Mama Do titled ‘My Second Career’ and a talk on trend forecasting to an evening of art and prosecco.

