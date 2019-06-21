Henley has been taken for a ride by cycle race

HENLEY’S independent traders say they fared badly when an international women’s bike race visited the town.

Organisers of the sixth annual OVO Energy Women’s Tour said up to 10,000 people could line the streets when the third stage of the race departed from Market Place on Wednesday last week.

But pubs, cafés and restaurants say attendance was far lower even though they bought extra stock and allocated extra staff shifts to meet the expected rush.

Oxfordshire County Council, which has a deal with organiser SweetSpot to host the event until 2021, had urged hospitality businesses to open early in an initiative dubbed the “Big Bike Breakfast”.

Henley Town Council staff, including town and community manager Helen Barnett, asked businesses to get on board and some agreed to open early and order in more stock ready for a rush of people. However, when the athletes began arriving at 8am the streets were hardly busier than usual despite predictions of crowds of fans queuing to meet them.

By the time the race set off from outside the town hall at 10.30am, up to 2,000 people were lining the barriers in Market Place, Hart Street, Thames Side and New Street to greet and photograph the cyclists.

Some traders said they fared no better than on a regular weekday morning while others did even worse because the closure of streets and the Greys Road car park deterred their regulars.

Hof’s wine bar in Market Place ordered £100 worth of stock to serve cooked breakfasts, which it does not usually offer, and paid an extra £50 in wages but didn’t get a single customer.

Front of house manager Sophie Meldau said: “It was terrible and a complete waste of time. We had to dump everything as not one single person came to eat. If we’d known that several dozen other businesses were asked to do the same we wouldn’t have done it.

“The town council came time after time asking us to accommodate these extra visitors. We explained that we’re a bar and not really a breakfast business but they just kept asking and promising lots of turnover.

“I’ve since spoken to staff at the council who said they were sorry and felt they had been misled themselves. They thought far more people would be coming but even if we had the expected 10,000 I’m not sure so many places needed to be open.”

Staff at Patisserie Franco-Belge in Duke Street said trade was “rubbish” as there were only four customers between 8am and 9am.

Several regulars went elsewhere that day, saying it was too hard to reach the bakery because of road closures.

Lawrence Tian, of Berries coffee shop in Hart Street, said: “To be honest we didn’t really do any better than normal. It didn’t seem like it had been planned far enough ahead and we didn’t notice any change in footfall compared with a normal Wednesday morning.”

Nestor Castillo, who has run Café Buendia in Bell Street for almost 30 years, said: “All I have to say is that it was absolutely disgusting as we had no customers. It was the first time in a long time that I’ve had a completely empty shop.”

Harry Dickson, joint landlord of the Three Tuns in Market Place, said: “I didn’t do any better than usual. We opened at 7am but unfortunately it wasn’t very popular and things were very quiet.

“We’ve started opening for breakfast regularly but that morning was actually quieter than usual, which was unfortunate.

“However, I suppose it’s always a bit of a gamble and you have to give these things a chance.”

Vivienne Lee, who runs the Chocolate Café in Thames Side, said: “I didn’t allocate extra staff because we’re not on the route and I didn’t expect to benefit.

“We were empty until it all died down at 11am because the town was so closed down and none of our regulars could make it.”

Lorraine Hillier, who runs the Hot Gossip coffee house in Friday Street, said: “People were told it was going to be great for business and a lot of them opened earlier but I think they found it was a bit of a damp squib.

“We expected some extra trade and got in extra cover so it was disappointing. A lot of regulars and potential customers couldn’t find anywhere to park. The weather wasn’t great, which didn’t help.”

Ms Hillier, a Henley town and district councillor, added: “In the long run it may have benefits for Henley and the race was fantastic for the profile of the area but I don’t think we can afford to lose an entire car park in Henley.”

Neil Ainsworth, who runs the Argyll in Market Place, said: “We’re always happy to support local initiatives but not all of them are going to be winners and unfortunately this one wasn’t for us. The numbers that everyone had hoped for weren’t there and perhaps more research was needed into where these 10,000 people were meant to come from — it certainly wasn’t the competitors.

“People who support events like this tend to have their itineraries locked down at an early stage and bring their own food and water.”

Barry Wagner, who runs Gabriel Machin butchers in Market Place, sold fewer bacon and sausage rolls outside his shop than expected but felt the race was good publicity for Henley.

He said: “There was a limited amount of space because of the road closures in front of us although the customers we did have said it was a great idea. We did all right but I wouldn’t say it was brilliant, although hosting the race is a positive thing.”

Karen Light, who works at the Anchor in Friday Street, said: “We opened at 9am instead of midday and didn’t do any business at all — not a single thing. It probably kept more people away, if anything. We didn’t really lose much but there certainly was no gain.”

The Angel on the Bridge in Thames Side opened at 10am, an hour earlier than usual.

Manager Evie Drake said: “We didn’t get anywhere near as many people as expected. In that first hour we had two people coming in for tea and coffee, which was a bit of a shock.

“There were a few spectators on the bridge but I don’t think they’d come for the race, they were just stopping to watch it go by. From what we were told I expected the roads to be really busy but they weren’t.”

But Laurence Plant, who sold coffee and pastries at his business Athlete Service in Greys Road car park, said he was serving non-stop from 7am until about 11am.

The car park was converted into a temporary changing area for the 96 cyclists and their crews.

Mr Plant, who is a town councillor, said: “In a normal morning we sell 30 coffees before midday and my staff probably did 200.

“It was another thing that puts Henley on the map — it’s only one event but to have an international cycling race start from Henley really adds to our sporting credentials.”

The event was sponsored by Henley Cycles, of Duke Street, whose owner Jason Acock said: “I think it was very positive, to be honest. There was definitely more footfall in the town and we had a couple of customers in the shop who I’ve never seen before.

“I don’t know how many of those new faces lived locally but it’s always good to have some extra people and can only benefit the town.”

A spokesman for SweetSpot said: “This issue did come up during our debrief talks with the county and district councils and naturally it’s disappointing to hear.

“Perhaps expectations were set too high in comparison to some of the other high-profile events which take place in Henley and the slightly grey weather may have dampened things.

“You always want more but we were happy with the crowds that turned up and there were a lot of schoolchildren, which was pleasing to see. There are perhaps some things which we can learn from for the future.

“It’s hard to measure the long-term impact but the television coverage was shown in 70 countries and lots of people who attended were commenting on how beautiful Henley is.

“It could bring more cyclists to the area in the long run, though understandably that’s no comfort to individual shops.”

In a joint statement the county council and South Oxfordshire District Council, which is responsible for economic development, said: “Lots of positive work went into promoting the start of the race and the Big Bike Breakfast, which was a great occasion and showed Henley off in its best light to a national and international audience.

“We know some businesses did very good trade on race day and the evening television coverage showcased Henley, which was great publicity with the potential to encourage many more people to the town in future.

“Many hundreds of people had a great time cheering the cyclists on their way, although we appreciate it’s possible the previous day’s heavy rain and the gloomy weather forecasts put some people off from travelling into Henley from further afield, meaning numbers might have been lower than they could have been.”

