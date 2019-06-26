Choir performs to mark learning disability week

A CHOIR performed in Henley on Saturday to mark national learning disability week.

The Meteor Choir, comprising members of the South Oxfordshire Mencap Society, gathered in Market Place and sang numbers including Over the Rainbow and How Much is That Doggy in the Window?

They were joined by Henley MP John Howell and the Mayor Ken Arlett, who both sang along.

Volunteers sold cakes and held collection tins, raising more than £570.

Brian Connolly, the society’s treasurer, said the money would fund events and activities such as trips to the Kenton Theatre, a Christmas party and discos.

Society chairman Paul Barrett said: “Events like these mean they get an opportunity to show people that they are able and can enjoy life along with anybody who is able-bodied.

“A lot of people confuse learning disability with mental illness. It is not the same thing at all. Learning disability is a lifelong condition but the point of Mencap and Meteor is to make sure our members get to enjoy as many opportunities as everybody else and are able to live life to the full.”