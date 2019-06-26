Special needs students design merchandise

ARTWORK created by special needs students at The Henley College is being sold at the River & Rowing Museum.

Six youngsters from the college’s Pathways programme came up with a design which has been printed on badges, mugs and merchandise for sale in the museum shop.

The collage features a stylised outline of the River Thames and its main tributaries which they created during block and screen printing workshops inspired by the museum’s exhibition on artist William Morris.

Each student created a separate section which was scanned so they could be joining together using image editing software on a compuyer.

There are three versions of the design with either a red, burnt yellow and sky blue background. Helen Cook, the museum’s head of learning, said: “The designs are very colourful and striking and we’re very excited to have them in stock. They compare very well with other pieces designed by professional artists and I’m sure they will be popular.”

Student support technician Joanne Cutts said: “This project has really improved the students’ confidence as they were involved in the entire process.”