Church music

AN international classical trio will perform at the next Friends of Music concert at St Thomas’ Church in Goring on July 10.

Violinist Laura Custodio, pianist Anna Szalucka and cellist Joanna Gutowska will play a programme of classical, romantic and modern pieces, including Haydn's Trio in C major, Schumann's Trio in D minor and Light and Matter by Kaija Sariaaho.

Admission is £12 on the door or £10 in advance from Inspiration in Goring high street.

