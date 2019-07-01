School’s environmentally friendly fair raises £6,300

ABOUT 1,200 attended the summer fair at Sonning Common Primary School.

Attractions included stalls, music, a barbecue and a climbing wall as well as a bouncy castle and face-painting for children.

There was also welly wanging, a lucky dip, tombola and a silent auction.

A prize was awarded to the winner of a children’s nature photography competition. The theme of the fair was about being more environmentally friendly and the school had installed a large recycling station for rubbish in the centre of the school fields.

All the cups used were either compostable or recyclable.

The event raised £6,300, which will be used to upgrade the cycle racks and shed as more pupils are cycling to school.

It will also finance a bird and nature observation hide next to the pond for outdoor learning. Penny Snowdon, who founded the annual On Your Bike cycling event, which starts and finishes at the school, presented £1,000 to village Community First Responders Adam Negus and Chris Brook.

The money was raised at this year’s event in March and will be used to pay for equipment.

Headteacher Chris Hirst called the fair “utterly amazing”.

“This is all about having fun,” he said. “If people have fun, we will make money.

“I feel an immense amount of pride being part of this. There are good schools and outstanding schools but this one is amazing.”

Amy O’Connor, who chairs the parent teacher association, said: “It was a brilliant event and had such a good community feeling with people bringing all their friends and extended families. A lot of staff came to help too.”