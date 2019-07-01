River cruise

THE Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common has organised a Thames cruise next month.

The hour-long outing will take place on Tuesday, July 30 with pick-up from home at 1.15pm. The cost is £15. Refreshments will be provided.

A trip to Kew Gardens will take place on Tuesday, July 16.

The charity’s minibus will pick up from Sonning Common village hall in Wood Lane from 10am. The cost is £10. To book, call 0118 972 3986.