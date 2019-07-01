Monday, 01 July 2019

Sound pounds

MORE than 1,000 people attended an open day at Chalkhouse Green Farm on Sunday.

The event raised £4,500 for the National Gardens Scheme and Soundabout, a charity which uses music and rhythm to communicate with severely disabled and autistic children and adults.

Attractions included donkey and pony rides and swimming in a covered pool as well as a performance by the Oxford Inclusive Choir, which has members with disabilites.

Organiser Sarah Hall said: “It was lovely to see the choir. Everyone was so drawn to them.”

