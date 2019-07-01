Sound pounds

Plans submitted for 130 new homes on two fields
Monday, 01 July 2019
MORE than 1,000 people attended an open day at Chalkhouse Green Farm on Sunday.
The event raised £4,500 for the National Gardens Scheme and Soundabout, a charity which uses music and rhythm to communicate with severely disabled and autistic children and adults.
Attractions included donkey and pony rides and swimming in a covered pool as well as a performance by the Oxford Inclusive Choir, which has members with disabilites.
Organiser Sarah Hall said: “It was lovely to see the choir. Everyone was so drawn to them.”
