Plans submitted for 130 new homes on two fields
PLANS for 130 homes in Watlington have been ... [more]
Monday, 01 July 2019
THE annual Nettlebed Art and Craft Show will be held in the hall of Nettlebed Community School on rthe weekend of August 3 to 4.
To show paintings or book a craft table, call Susan Byers on (01491) 641138 or email nettlebedas@gmail.com
01 July 2019
