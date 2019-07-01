Music and food fiesta

A “RIVERSIDE Fiesta” will close Henley’s inaugural Eat! Food Festival tomorrow (Saturday).

The event in Mill Meadows runs from 11am to 6pm. Entry is free.

Attractions include a floating gin bar, street food, artisan producers, beer and cocktails.

Meanwhile, the bandstand will host live music throughout the day.

The line-up is as follows: 11am, Louis Rees; noon, Henley Rock Choir; 1pm, Lucy Porada; 2pm, Daisy Willow; 3pm, the Matt Richardson Duo; 4pm, Felix & Didi; 5pm, Tenmoku.