Fireworks show saved

THE Henley Summer Fireworks have been saved.

The display, which traditionally takes place on the Saturday evening of Henley Royal Regatta, will be set off from the grounds of Fawley Court, which is owned by Aida Dellal.

There will be red, white and blue fireworks at the end to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The organisers managed to raise the £12,000 required to put on the display provided by Fantastic Fireworks despite the town council refusing to support it.

Richard Reed and town councillor Will Hamilton also had to find a new location for the fireworks after the Crockett family, who had previously hosted the display at Sham Hill, near Remenham, said they could not do it again this year for personal reasons.

Councillor Hamilton said he wanted to thank residents and businesses for their donations.

He said: “We raised £9,000 and the regatta could give us an extra £1,000 provided we raised the rest from the business community.

“I am delighted that two or three other people came forward and very graciously raised the full amount for a full show.

“It means the community will have the spectacular fireworks again this year. To all of them, I would like to say a huge thank-you.

“Each year there’s a different colour for the final sequence. This year, because of the significance of D-Day, we will do red, white and blue.

“This will be the last year Richard and I do it.

“I have been doing it four years now and as budgets get tighter at the council, it has got harder and harder.

“We now feel it’s up to the town council’s events team to take this on next year. It’s an important part of the regatta and I think it’s important it carries on.”

Mr Reed, from Emmer Green said: “I’m delighted. This has been a big headache and worry. We were half an hour from cancelling it.

“Without Aida Dellal it would not have gone ahead. It’s only because of her kindness. She has been wonderful and it’s a big undertaking for her.

“We are very grateful for the support. She was in Monaco when I called her and she said she would love to help but couldn’t but said, ‘Please come back to me if you can’t find anywhere else’.”

When he went back to her she said she would help.

Mr Reed said: “My 98-year-old mother remembers going to see the fireworks on her honeymoon.

“She said, ‘You have got to keep it going’.”

He said it was the right time for him to step away from the organisation.

“Will and I will not be doing the display next year for certain,” said Mr Reed.

“We keep going back to the same people for money time and time again. We just can’t keep going doing that, it’s very embarrasing. It just needs new people.”