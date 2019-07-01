Stonor ’s knight is doing battle for the blue team

STONOR Park will itself be represented when it hosts its first ever jousting tournament tomorrow and Sunday (June 29 and 30).

In a nod to the Stonor family’s medieval heritage, one of the knights on the blue team has been named Thomas de Camoys, 1st Baron Camoys for the occasion.

Together with his blue team-mate Sir Sam of Hever, he will be facing off against the knights of the red team — Lord Ashley of Hampshire and Sir Jasper.

A Stonor spokesman said: “For the first time, Stonor will be hosting the Knights of Royal England for a weekend of jousting in this medieval park. It promises to be a truly exhilarating day for the whole family, with flags flying, falconry displays, archery and dancing dragons, knights and their squires rushing from tent to the tournament. The horse-riding events will test courage and skill, as will the foot combat with medieval weaponry. There will also be ladies of the court dressed in their finery and knights wearing their chain mail ready for a day of chivalry and competition. Cheer the winners and heckle the losers — this is an event not to be missed!”

William Stonor added: “We are really excited to introduce this new event to our park. Our ancestor the 1st Baron Camoys, Thomas de Camoys, commanded the left wing of the army at the Battle of Agincourt — you will see him again represented on the day.”

The medieval jousting at Stonor Park runs from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30. Admission includes access to Stonor House, the gardens and the Wonder Woods children’s adventure playground.

Tickets are £14 for adults and £11 for children, with a discount of £3 per ticket on advance tickets booked online. For more information, visit www.stonor.com

The chapel will also be open to visitors over the weekend, but please note that it will be closed until noon on Sunday for mass.