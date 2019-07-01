Busy open day at boat club

MORE than 100 people attended an open day organised by Goring Gap Boat Club.

The event marked the formal opening of the club’s new £350,000 boathouse on the River Thames overlooking Gatehampton, which has been in use since the start of the year.

Club officials gave a short speech about the campaign to raise funds and ran a tombola.

Most of the visitors were beginners who went out in punts or wide gigs, which are more stable than normal rowing shells, while others used touring fours provided for the club by wealth management firm Charles Stanley.

Representatives from the company’s Oxford office attended and enjoyed a trip in the boats as preparation for their entry into the biennial Goring and Streatley regatta on July 20, which the club organises.

Co-chairwoman Ros Crowder said: “It went really well. We were really pleased to have lots of visitors and invited guests who had supported our campaign.

“Many of those who attended were having a go at rowing for the first time while others had done it earlier in life and were looking to get back into it.

“People were amazed by how big the clubhouse is because it’s so different from what we had before and is quite magnificent.”

About 35 crews have entered this year’s regatta, which will take place on a reach on the Berkshire bank north of Goring.

There is space for a few more but they will need to be experienced as the club has almost finished its regatta training for novices.

Two thousand people are expected to attend the event, which will also include fairground attractions, market stalls and live music. Other attractions will include a “crafty raft race” where entrants build a raft on the day before racing it.

Ms Crowder said: “Preparations are going well and we’re very happy with the number of entries which means there should be plenty of racing throughout the day. We can only pray for good weather!”

The regatta starts at 11am. For more information, visit www.goringgapbc.org.uk