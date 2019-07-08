Sunshine brings out the crowds at primary school fete
A RECORD £7,000 was raised at Goring Primary ... [more]
Monday, 08 July 2019
AN informal acoustic music night will take place at Peppard War Memorial Hall tomorrow (Saturday) from 7.30pm.
All are welcome to perform. Entry costs £6 for audience members and £3 for performers, with all proceeds going to support the hall’s roof fund.
If you want to perform, call 0118 972 3609.
08 July 2019
