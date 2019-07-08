Sunshine brings out the crowds at primary school fete

A RECORD £7,000 was raised at Goring Primary School’s summer fete.

About 500 people visited the event at the school off Wallingford Road to enjoy a range of traditional fairground games and stalls.

The proceeds were boosted by a raffle and silent auction with prizes donated by village businesses including the Catherine Wheel pub and Italian restaurant Don Giovanni.

The money will go towards refurbishment of the school playground with new equipment, soft surfacing and markings for games and educational activities.

The fete opened with performances by the school orchestra and choir.

Other attractions included face and nail painting, football games and plant and market stalls.

Parents ran a barbecue as well as a stall selling Mexican tacos.

Crews from Goring fire station allowed children to climb inside their fire engine and older youngsters could have a go at squirting water from a high-pressure hose. Pupils from years 4 to 6 ran their own stalls including one in which their classmates had to guess their teachers’ identities from their old baby photographs.

Another challenged players to flip a Jaffa Cake from their foreheads into their mouths as quickly as possible. Fete organiser Julie Hughes said: “We were really pleased with the turnout, which was probably helped by the weather.

“There was an amazing atmosphere and we’ve had some incredibly positive comments from people. Everyone had fun but it’s especially good for the kids, who absolutely love it. We’re delighted with the amount raised and very thankful to everybody who gave their support.”

Meanwhile, the school is due to take delivery of a new £30,000 minibus after several years of fund-raising.