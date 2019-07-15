‘Victorian’ maids serve cream teas in aid of church

PEOPLE dressed in Victorian period costume at a cream teas day in Peppard.

More than 100 people attended the event at All Saints’ Church in Church Lane.

The tea comprised cucumber sandwiches, cakes, scones, and strawberries and cream.

Attractions included a floral display, historic photographs of the village, a penny-farthing and raffle with prizes including wine and chocolate.

The event was organised by the Friends of All Saints’ Church, some of whom dressed as maids in long dresses, and raised more than £800, which will go towards replacing the pew runners.

Adrienne Heriot, who chairs the Friends, said: “People enjoyed it and were very complimentary.

“A number of people did come in Victorian outifts. It was mostly the ladies wearing pretty, lacey blouses and long skirts.

“I think the church really means a lot to people. It has been there hundreds of years and it’s a very attractive and well-looked after building. We just want to make sure that the maintenance is kept up and it will be there for another few hundred years.”

Rev James Stickings, the rector, attended with his wife Gillian and cockapoo Wanda.

He said: “I wore my normal priest’s clothes. I thought they would be similar enough to what was worn back then.

“It was lovely to welcome people to church and give them an opportunity to engage with it.”

Ann Butler-Smith, a member of the Friends, said: “All Saints’ is a very popular little church. We want to make sure it is looked after and stays as it is for many, many years because it’s beautifully kept and obviously we need support from the community to keep it like that.

“There are so many churches in small villages which are now being sold and we think that All Saints’ is very, very important and worth supporting. It’s part of our heritage.”