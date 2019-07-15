Residents celebrate 50 years of retirement complex

RESIDENTS at a retirement complex in Wargrave celebrated its 50th anniversary with a party in the new lounge.

More than 100 people, including family and friends, attended the event at Elizabeth Court in Victoria Road.

They were joined by parish council chairman Richard Bush and staff from the Wargrave Surgery, which is part of the site.

Attractions included a traditional afternoon tea with sandwiches, champagne and cake. During the drinks reception, the guests were entertained by a harpist.

Stan Thompson, 74, who chairs the trustees, said: “We made a considerable investment in updating the facilities as part of our 50-year celebration, including the refurbishment of the studio flats and lounge.

“The main change to our lounge is that we’ve added a kitchen and entertainment facilities, including a large-screen TV.”

In a speech to the guests, Mr Thompson said: “I am proud to be part of a team of trustees who strive to create a safe, secure environment in order for our residents to enjoy their time in Elizabeth Court.

“I also express our gratitude to all our tenants for the part they have played in the ongoing development. This is your home, it is not a care home but it is a home where we look out and care for each other.”

The complex has 48 rooms, comprising single and double studio flats.

Mr Thompson, of Bayliss Road, Wargrave, said: “Anyone with an association with the village can make an application to stay here.

“We have many families in the village with grandparents who live somewhere else in the UK but want to come and live near their families.

“They tend to be capable of independent living and are proud of their independence.

“People often wonder what the Court is all about. We would certainly not like it to be called an old people’s home.”

After the party, each resident was presented with a piece of china and a tea towel to mark the occasion.