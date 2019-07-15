Villagers vote for housing plan despite No campaign
A DOCUMENT naming five sites where about 94 new ... [more]
Monday, 15 July 2019
VOLUNTEERS are needed to support a fund-raiser for St Nicholas’ Church and Remenham parish hall on Saturday, August 17.
This will be held in the garden of Old Blades, off the towpath, from 9am to 5pm. To volunteer, call Pat Sly on (01491) 577925.
15 July 2019
More News:
Villagers vote for housing plan despite No campaign
A DOCUMENT naming five sites where about 94 new ... [more]
Company boss gives £2,500 draw prize to charity
THE managing director of a business development ... [more]
POLL: Have your say