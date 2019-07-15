Monday, 15 July 2019

Our very own star of Women’s World Cup

THERE were some people in Sonning Common with more to cheer about than most after England’s 2-1 defeat by Sweden in the third place play-off match at the Women’s World Cup last week.

That’s because our scorer was Fran Kirby, a former pupil of Chiltern Edge School, as it was then known.

Kirby, 26, who plays for Chelsea, has been tipped by England manager Phil Neville to become the best player in the world.

“Fran is an inspiration to our students,” says Moira Green, the school’s current headteacher. “She demonstrates the qualities that we, at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge, continue to nurture. Teachers remember Fran as a bright and articulate student. She didn’t look for plaudits and despite her obvious talent, she never boasted.

“Fran could always be spotted with a football under her arm. The sudden death of her mother when she was 14 only served to build upon her resilience and determination. Fran often speaks fondly and with pride of the support she received from the school community during those times.”

