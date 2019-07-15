Choir appeal

Villagers vote for housing plan despite No campaign
A DOCUMENT naming five sites where about 94 new ... [more]
Monday, 15 July 2019
THE choir of St Mary’s Church in Henley is holding a chorister auditions.
An open day will take place at the Hart Street church tomorrow (Saturday) from 2.30pm to 5pm.
Girls and boys aged seven and above are welcome to attend. No prior experience is neccessary.
15 July 2019
More News:
Villagers vote for housing plan despite No campaign
A DOCUMENT naming five sites where about 94 new ... [more]
Company boss gives £2,500 draw prize to charity
THE managing director of a business development ... [more]
POLL: Have your say