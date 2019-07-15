Somali party

Villagers vote for housing plan despite No campaign
A DOCUMENT naming five sites where about 94 new ... [more]
Monday, 15 July 2019
HENLEY will celebrate its friendship link with Borama tomorrow (Saturday).
The annual event will be held in Mill Meadows from 11am to 4pm.
Residents from Borama in Somaliland will perform traditional songs and dance and there will be live music.
15 July 2019
More News:
Villagers vote for housing plan despite No campaign
A DOCUMENT naming five sites where about 94 new ... [more]
Company boss gives £2,500 draw prize to charity
THE managing director of a business development ... [more]
POLL: Have your say