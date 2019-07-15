Art competition to encourage children to pick up rubbish

PUPILS at Henley schools could be encouraged to pick up litter and turn it into art as part of a competition.

A town council working group is to develop the idea after members first proposed a litter challenge earlier this year.

The original suggestion was to encourage people to share photographs of themselves picking up rubbish on social media.

But Councillor Laurence Plant, who investigated further, says a schools challenge could work as part of a bigger scheme to get children of all ages cleaning up all year round.

He said that other towns had made their streets cleaner by painting hopscotch marks or cut-out footprints on the pavements leading to bins, encouraging youngsters to use them.

Each school could have its own representative who would ensure pupils picked up litter in a safe and responsible way and they could be supplied with gloves or equipment.

The competition could be sponsored by local businesses and the children’s artwork could be displayed at the Old Fire Station gallery in Upper Market Place or the River & Rowing Museum. There would be year group prizes for schools.

Councillor Kellie Hinton, who chairs the council’s recreation and amenities committee, said: “I’m thrilled that people are coming on board to help us tackle the problem of litter generation.

“I’ve been organising the annual spring litter pick in Henley for almost a decade and I’ve felt for a considerable time that we should be doing something more than once a year.

“I also think we should actually educate people about the impact of litter rather than just clearing up after them.

“Laurence has given this project the enthusiasm and time that it needs and I look forward to us being able to achieve real improvements in Henley.”

The council could also install “ballot bins” for smokers to discard their cigarette butts.

The bins have two transparent receptacles and could carry a topical question with each slot representing a different answer so people would “vote” with their butts.

The £250 bins would go in four “hot spots”, which are the alleyway next to the Sainsbury’s store in Bell Street, a section of Greys Road car park behind the shops in Duke Street, at the station and by The Henley College’s campus in Deanfield Avenue.

Councillor Plant said the bins had been trialled in Scotland and had helped reduce cigarette waste by 46 per cent. These carried questions about who would win football matches and the outcomes of elections.

The town council could also hire a contractor to remove and recycle the butts but is waiting to hear how much this would cost.

The installation costs could be met through sponsorship and Henley pubs could be asked to buy their own.

Councillor Hinton said: “We could approach a few pubs to see if we can build up some block-purchasing power.

“It would be pretty cool if the collection company could turn the cigarette butts into something useful. We could have them made into Henley-themed keyrings.”

Councillor Sarah Miller said: “There would need to be a lock on each week or month’s question as I’m sure some members of the public would be tempted to change it to a question of their own.”