Pub barbecue

Monday, 22 July 2019
A PUB is hosting a barbecue to raise money for Peppard Primary School.
It will take place at the Rising Sun in Witheridge Hill from noon to 5pm tomorrow (Saturday).
Attractions include live music, a bouncy castle, lucky dip, glitter tattoos and games in the garden. All profits from the children’s activities go to the school.
22 July 2019
