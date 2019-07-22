Swimmers take on regatta course at inaugural open water festival

MORE than 1,200 people took part in the Outdoor Swimmer Henley Swim Festival in the River Thames on Sunday.

The entrants swam a mile from the Remenham Club to the finish line at Temple Island while being cheered on by hundreds of spectators, who lined the riverbank between 9.30am and 4pm.

The water was 20C and the swimmers took part in six mile-long races between the booms of the regatta course, a half-mile course, a “200-metre splash” for eight to 12-year-olds, or a four-mile charity challenge where they joined the first, third, and sixth races of the day.

Jane Smale, 53, of Green Lane, Ewelme, finished the women-only mile race in 34 minutes and 50 seconds. She said: “It was lovely. Open water swimming is a growing sport and it’s just a really good opportunity to get in the water with lots of like-minded people.

“I swam the classic a couple of years ago. This is a bit easier because it’s with the flow of the river. The start is like a washing machine. Those of us who wanted to take in the view knew to hold off at the back. The atmosphere is really, really lovely.”

Lisa Payne, 49, of Milldown Road, Goring, finished the same race in 43 minutes and 31 seconds. She said: “It’s a very lovely event. This is the third time I have done it and people are always very nice, kind and helpful. It was all going well apart from when a swimmer doing breast stroke clobbered me on the head! I just like to do it for a bit of fun.”

Janet Singleton, 49, of Ipsden, finished her mile race in 30 minutes and 35 seconds.

She said: “I found it quite relaxing — it was very, very enjoyable. There’s not really an unpleasant competitiveness — it’s just nice. Everybody apologises if they bump into each other. We’re now going to go and enjoy a bacon sandwhich.”

A finishing enclosure with tents, stalls and refreshments had been installed next to the course in Temple Island Meadows. Attractions included food trucks, children’s entertainment, live music, yoga sessions, art installations, merchandise stalls and a pop-up bar run by Loddon Brewery, of Dunsden.

Charities also held stalls, which enabled people to sign up to raise money for them by swimming at next year’s festival.

BBC presenter Ben Croucher provided commentary during the races and interviewed people inside the enclosure.

Before the swimmers entered the river at the start line they were given a safety briefing by Malcolm Tone of Henley Swim, who told them not to swallow the water. Some wore wetsuits while others opted for swimsuits.

Tom Kean, the festival’s co-founder, said: “It’s been a great day. The sport is growing and we feel we are part of that growth.

“My favourite part of the day is seeing the 200-metre splash. It gets the kids in the water and it’s a highlight watching them and seeing parents get involved.”

Race director Juliet Hume, 50, said: “It’s been brilliant and lots of people swim for charity. I’m just happy to see everyone so pleased with their achievements when they arrive out from the water.”

Richard Browning, founder and chief test pilot at Gravity Industries, and the “real-life Iron Man” was due to attend the festival but pulled out at the last minute because of “unforseen circumstances”. He has developed a jet-propelled suit and was due to use it at the event.

Meanwhile, the sixth Henley Club to Pub swim will take place in the River Thames tomorrow (Saturday).

The 1.5km swim starts at Henley Rowing Club and finishes at the Angel on the Bridge. The first 400m from Henley Rowing Club will take the swimmers upstream towards Marsh Lock before they swim past Mill Meadows back to the pub. The first wave will start at 6.50pm.