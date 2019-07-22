Councillor clears up

THE deputy mayor of Henley collected more than 160 bags of rubbish during Henley Royal Regatta.

David Eggleton worked from 7pm to 11.30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, from 7pm to 3am on Friday and Saturday and from noon to 4pm on Sunday.

He would like additional wheelie bins next year to tackle the amount of litter.

Councillor Eggleton said: “I will be going out again unless there’s a plan moving forward. There’s a period between 6pm and 6am when all the bins are overflowing. Another two or three big wheelie bins would be good.

“We all want to try and work together and promote Henley and so if some people could contribute a little bit to the tidying up afterwards that would be great. Every little helps.”