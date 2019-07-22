Monday, 22 July 2019

WWI boat at festival

THE Thames Traditional Boat Festival will take place in Henley this weekend. 

It starts at Fawley Meadows today (Friday) from 10.30am and runs to Sunday. Gates open at 9.30am on Saturday and Sunday. 

Attractions include a Royal Navy motor torpedo boat from the First World War and an aerial display by a Sopwith Camel and Avro and Fokker triplanes. 

A Victorian steamer will also offer tours of the river and guests will be able to see the royal row-barge Gloriana

The Solent Veteran Cycle Club will return as will the illuminated parade of traditional boats tomorrow night (Saturday). Live music will take place at the Crooked Billet stage.

