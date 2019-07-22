Bloom tour returns after taking year off

TWO judges visited Henley as part of the Thames and Chilterns in Bloom regional competition yesterday (Thursday).

Peter Thompson and Norman Parker met with the vice chairwoman of Henley in Bloom, Kellie Hinton.

She delivered a presentation at the bandstand in Mill Meadows, explaining the work that has been carried out at the town’s green spaces.

Mayor of Henley Ken Arlett attended with his deputy David Eggleton, who also serves as chairman of Henley in Bloom.

The judges then assessed the celebrations beds and sensory garden from 10.45am as well as the Rotary and twinning beds.

They also met members of Henley Gardening Buddies before visiting Marsh Meadows, where they spoke to Sally Rankin, of Henley Wildlife Group, about her work and Helen Cook, who is in charge of the education department at the River & Rowing Museum.

The judges then sailed from the museum to Temple Island on a launch in order to view the riverbank.

They spoke to Viv Greenwood, from the Henley Archaeological and Historical Group, about how she tries to promote the town’s heritage.

After the river trip, the judges visited Greencroft allotments, where they spoke to plot holder Andrew Hawkins, before visiting Chilterns Court Care Centre, in York Road, to see the community garden.

Following this they were taken to the green at Northfield End to see the Armistice tree and new flower bed, the Paradise Road community orchard and the Fairmile Vineyard.

They ended the tour with lunch at Badgemore Park Golf Club.

Henley was not entered into the competition last year following the death of Gareth Bartle, 53, who died in May and managed the town council’s parks services team.

Mr Bartle had worked for the council for about 14 years and in the six years before his death Henley won consecutive gold awards in the Thames and Chilterns regional category of Britain in Bloom and a national gold as well as silver in Entente Florale in 2015.

This year’s results will be announced in September.