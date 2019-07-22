Legion branch celebrates 90th anniversary

THE Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion celebrated its 90th anniversary with a floating drinks reception and lunch.

Fifty-five members enjoyed a four-hour Thames cruise on Hobbs of Henley’s Waterman.

Branch chairman John Green delivered the exhortation from Robert Laurence Binyon’s poem For the Fallen and Lt Col Peter Blaker recited the Kohima Epitaph before he welcomed guest speaker Lt Gen Sir Michael Willcocks, the former Black Rod in the House of Lords, who spoke about his career in the military and Parliament.

After a buffet lunch, Mr Green cut a celebration cake made by Lawlor’s the Bakers with a ceremonial sword he acquired in Saudi Arabia.

The cake was decorated with the Legion badge and the words “Henley-on-Thames Branch 1929-2019” Mr Green said: “The river trip was a huge success. Our speaker set the tone with his witty account of his military career and service as Black Rod, which was enjoyed by all.

“The crew were most friendly and were especially appreciated for the way they assisted some of our less agile members to board the vessel. The branch committee has received many messages of thanks and appreciation for such an enjoyable outing.”