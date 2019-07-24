Hundreds mark 50 years since man landed on moon

HUNDREDS of residents celebrated the 50th anniversary of the moon landing at an outdoor cinema screening in Henley on Saturday.

They arrived in Market Place with their own seats to watch the big screen and learn about the adventures of Apollo 11 back in 1969.

The event was overseen by Doctors Michael Warner and David Baker, who talked the audience through the origins of space exploration.

Dr Baker, who worked with NASA during the Apollo missions, said: said: “All over this country and all over the world, there are people celebrating what was one of the most momentous events in the whole of human history.

“It is important to know that this was not just an America adventure. A number of us came from other countries and I was very fortunate to get a scholarship to the United States and they embraced me as one of their own. I feel very privileged and very honoured to be here.” Guests looked up at the giant screen to learn more about America’s battle with the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

They then saw footage of Apollo 11 touching down on the moon and heard the famous words “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” Dr Warner, a Henley resident, organised the event because he has been a collector of Apollo mission artifacts for years. He said: “This is made all the more special because it has never been repeated.

“About half an hour ago, he [Dr Baker] showed me a piece of paper and he said this is what I was writing down as they landed. I am enthralled to be with someone who was there, who lived those moments as they happened.”

Henley Mayor Ken Arlett welcomed and encouraged guests to donate to Gillotts School during a bucket collection, which went on to raise more than £1,000.

He said: “My own recollection of it was working in an office in Sydney when somebody brought a television set into us to watch it.

“This event brings together the community, the young and the old of Henley, to celebrate this historic achievement in space exploration.”