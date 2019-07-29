Teenager defies jellyfish to finish Channel swim

A TEENAGER from Peppard completed a Channel swim for charity.

Henry Bell, 19, of Blounts Court Road, who has Asperger’s Syndrome, swam through waves, clumps of weeds and was stung by jellyfish during the 21-mile challenge.

He was part of a six-strong relay team called Tri 50 that was raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society as the father of their captain Stephen Gould suffers from the condition.

It comprised Andrew Allum, 45, Derek Bissett, 50, Gillian McAlister, 54, Sean Barley, 54, and Mr Gould, 55.

They finished the swim in 12 hours and 54 seconds, the fastest time registered by a relay team this year, and have raised almost £10,000, comfortably exceeding their £5,000 target.

The swim began at 3.30am on Wednesday, July 10, from Shakespeare Beach in Dover.

Each member of the team swam for two hours apart from Mr Allum, who did three.

Despite the narrowest point between England and France only being 21 miles, the team actually reached Cap Blanc-Nez having swum 30 miles because of tidal flows.

They followed English Channel swimming rules, which meant they could only wear one textile swimsuit not extending below the knee, one latex hat and one pair of swimming goggles.

If any of them touched the boat or each other while in the water they faced disqualification.

Every time a tanker passed the swimmers they were hit by large waves.

Mr Bell, who lives with his parents Robert and Rebecca and brother Jamie, 26, has been open water swimming since he was aged 10.

The water temperature was about 20C when he got in the Channel at 7.30am.

He said: “It was beautiful to see the sun come up – obviously from the East. We could see the clouds and it was lovely.

“It’s very tiring. The main focus was on finishing it and doing it successfully without touching the boat or each other.

“The worst bit was when we were nearly there because it was so near but it didn’t appear to be getting any nearer. I was just watching my team and hoping they would finish their bit successfully.”

The team all swam ashore with Mr Allum at the end and celebrated by unravelling a Union Jack.

Mr Bell said: “It felt fantastic. We did a very, very demanding swim and we were in another foreign country – it was amazing.

“I did get a bit tired towards the end because I had not had any sleep the night before and I felt like I was half dead. I was relieved to have finished.

“The team loved it. It sunk in later when we had made it and were having supper.

“People say it will change us as a person, and I think it has. I feel that maybe when I worry about something I can say ‘I have swum the English Channel’ and just remember what an incredible achievement it is.”

Mr Bell’s mother Rebecca was part of the support crew alongside Jo Lewis, 63, and Steve Lodge, 62. She said: “It was an amazing experience being on the boat. Henry just took it all in his stride. He swam through all this seaweed – he definitely got the dirty leg!

“He’s a very strong swimmer and he just had his head down and got on with it. The best bit was seeing them all into the shore. That was really quite something. They all jumped in off the side of the boat and swam in — it was emotional and moving.

“I was just absolutely incredulous that they had done it in spite of the terrible weather towards the end and the months of training. It was real euphoria in spite of the seasickness — although that did get in the way a bit.

“Henry and I went and sat on the front of the boat and I said to him ‘this is really special’ and he said it was.

“About nine hours in it got very, very choppy and I was then quite poorly. That was tough because I was supposed to be of some use to Henry and everyone else. Derek was poorly, too, and he still had to swim!

“A lesser crew and team probably would have turned back at that point. The following day people were turning back. But we managed to do it because we are a very strong team.”

Mr Bell had prepared for the swim with Henley Open Water Swimming Club over the winter, completing 5km and 10km swims in the River Thames.

In 2014 and 2015 he came second in the elite category at the Padstow to Rock Swim in Cornwall and the following year he won it.

In the summer of 2016, he also won bronze in the junior men’s Henley Classic. The following year he took silver and last year it was gold.

Nirvana Spa in Wokingham, where Mr Barley is the managing director, sponsored the challenge.

The business paid for the support boat, a Dutch motor cruiser called Gallivant, and its pilot Michael Oram.

Mrs Bell, who is a professional singer, also raised money for the Alzheimer’s Society by holding a recital called A Summer Serenade of English Music at All Saints’ Church in Peppard on Saturday, July 6.

Rev James Stickings, the rector, and pianist Anthea Fry joined her and the recital was followed by a retiring collection for the charity.

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/32yLuVn