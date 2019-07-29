Staff and residents ‘get creative’ at home open day

STAFF and residents celebrated National Care Home Open Day by enjoying a summer barbeque and other activities.

The Mount Care Home in Wargrave made the most of the “Creative Moments” theme.

Two boards have been put up at the School Hill facility, with hand prints and inspirational mottos which reflect the home’s values.

Liza Cox, the dementia lead and activity co-ordinator, described the day as a big success.

She said: “We tend to have the singing in the afternoon, but this year we decided to do it in the morning and that made a real difference. Fortunately, a lot of the residents were familiar with the songs, so they and their families were able to join in, which made for a really good day.

“We brought in two boards and we are in the process of putting everyone’s names on them. We have always celebrated National Care Home Open Day and this year’s theme was particularly fun.”

Residents were encouraged to dress colourfully and try out different props to express themselves, before enjoying a barbeque in the garden.