Jumpers for babies

MORE than 100 woollen baby jumpers were donated to charity by Rotherfield Greys Women’s Institute.

Up to 17 members presented the clothing to Dr Philip Unwin, of the Kamuli Friends, on Wednesday last week.

The charity will give the jumpers to nurses at Kamuli Mission Hospital in Uganda to clothe newborn infants.

Girls as young as 14 visit the hospital to give birth but do not have clothes for the infants so they are wrapped in newspaper.

President Val Mundy, 81, of Highlands Lane, said: “The idea is to use up all our old wool. We got very competitive with the colour scheme. We were told specifically they want very bright colours — bright colours hide the dirt.”

Dr Philip Unwin, who runs Kamuli Friends, said: “It’s very kind of all the ladies here to let me come along and talk to them and try and help achieve what we are trying to do at the hospital, which is to try and provide them with the service they deserve.”