Festival dates

Wildflower mural welcomes judges
A COLOURFUL new mural at the village station ... [more]
Monday, 29 July 2019
THE dates of next year’s Eat! Food Festival in Henley have been announced.
The two-week festival, which was first held last month, will return for a second helping from June 13 to June 27.
This year’s offering came to a close with a Riverside Fiesta of food, drink and live music on Mill Meadows and featured about 30 stalls of different cuisine.
29 July 2019
More News:
Penguins give care home residents a pppp-ick-me-up
RESIDENTS of the Cleeve Lodge care home in Goring ... [more]
School unveils new £30,000 minibus following fund-raising campaign
GORING Primary School has unveiled a new minibus ... [more]
POLL: Have your say